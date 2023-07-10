Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $156,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.13%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.