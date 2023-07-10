Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $136,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 303,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $16.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

