Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 1,200 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $312,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,034 shares in the company, valued at $24,532,821.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $312,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,034 shares in the company, valued at $24,532,821.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,212,729 shares of company stock worth $261,519,694. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $130.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

