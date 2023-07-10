Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $163,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

