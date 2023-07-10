Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.1 %

MPC opened at $118.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

