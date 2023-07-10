Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 109.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,913,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

