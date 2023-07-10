Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.77.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $118.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.