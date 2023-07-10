Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

About Marin Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Further Reading

