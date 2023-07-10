McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 164,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period.

VIGI opened at $73.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

