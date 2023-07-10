McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $266,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 142.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 299,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.8% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 8,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 117.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $212.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.01. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

