McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $393.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.72 and its 200 day moving average is $358.79. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.