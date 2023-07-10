McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,888,980,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $35.57 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $720.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.