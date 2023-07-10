MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.40 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.