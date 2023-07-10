MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of MNOV opened at $2.40 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.00.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
