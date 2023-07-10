Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $6,797,000. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,031 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

