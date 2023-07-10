Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MACK opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a P/E ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3,928.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.