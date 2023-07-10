Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ MACK opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a P/E ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.77.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.