Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $290.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

