Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $294.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $298.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

