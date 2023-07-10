Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,078 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Mondelez International worth $225,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

