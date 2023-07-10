Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

