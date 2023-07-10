Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 5,146 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after buying an additional 280,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

