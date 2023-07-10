Montecito Bank & Trust Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.43 and its 200 day moving average is $410.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.