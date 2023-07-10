Morgan Stanley Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $179.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,341,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,163,000 after buying an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 221,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

