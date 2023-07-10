Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 260 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $50,858.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,322,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,828,847.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $197.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $261.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

See Also

