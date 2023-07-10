MTY Food Group (MTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.90 per share for the quarter.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%.
MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$61.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$49.50 and a 1 year high of C$73.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57.
MTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.17.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
