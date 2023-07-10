Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Cut by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $438.10 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $450.97. The company has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

