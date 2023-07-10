New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.04 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

About New Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Articles

