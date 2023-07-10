NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $16.61 on Friday. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Free Report

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.