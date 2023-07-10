NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 212,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NKE stock opened at $104.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

