NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 3,054 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $194.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

