NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 516 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $692.45 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $748.83 and a 200 day moving average of $758.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

