NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.35% of Apollo Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

