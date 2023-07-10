NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $16.91 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.