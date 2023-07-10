NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.06 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

