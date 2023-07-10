NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $3.77 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

