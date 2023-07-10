NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

