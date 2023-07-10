NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 418 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.