NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $3.93 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.26 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

