Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $45.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

