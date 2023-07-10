Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.2 %

NWN stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.