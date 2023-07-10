Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 3.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
