NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after buying an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after buying an additional 289,913 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

