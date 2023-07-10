Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.79. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $58.84.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $573.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.60 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.