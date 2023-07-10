Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUSFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.79. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUSFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $573.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.60 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

