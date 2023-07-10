Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

