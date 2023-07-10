PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PACCAR by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $82.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

