Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Sells $25,019.13 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,751.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 591 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $23,043.09.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,463,000 after buying an additional 542,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $15,553,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 70.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 743,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after buying an additional 306,311 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

