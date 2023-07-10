Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

LOW stock opened at $221.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $226.95.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.