Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 296 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $160,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 682,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.