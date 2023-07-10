Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $525.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

