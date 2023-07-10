Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.78 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 89,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 156,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $45.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.