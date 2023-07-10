Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.04, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
